Doctor arrested for raping 11-yr-old girl in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday said a medical doctor was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Otukpo.

It was gathered that the girl was brought from a village to babysit for the man.

The suspected, a health worker simply identified as Ebere, was said to have committed the act near a hotel in the ancient city of Otukpo on Tuesday.

The suspect is said to own a clinic in Obi local government area of the state but lives in Otukpo with his family.

The victim, during interrogation, said that the night the suspect’s wife travelled, the suspect acted like he was under the influence of alcohol and made attempt to touch her but she ran out of the house.

“It all started two days back. His wife travelled to Kaduna. That night, he came home acting drunk, he tried to touch me but I ran out.

”Yesterday (Tuesday) night, he came back again and whisked me away from where I was sleeping to his room and forced himself on me. I sustained injures in my private part, neck and mouth because we struggled for some minutes before he overpowered me.”

The suspect was subsequently arrested by vigilance members and later handed over to the police where he blamed alcohol for his action.

Confirming the report, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Catherine Anene said both the suspect and victim were already with the police in Otukpo and were writing their statements.

“Yes, the suspect and the victim are with police in Otukpo writing their statements.

