Doctor and Model, She Can be Both, Mercy Johnson Encourages Daughter’s Career Goals

Mercy Johnson is currently soaking up the sun in a much needed vacation with her family.

The actress shared pictures of a beach hangout with her kids via her Instagram page which saw her eldest daughter, Purity, striking poses that would make professional models envious.

Speaking on their mini photo session which also captured her son, Henry, in the frame, the mother of four noted;

“Second slide. I was on my own when she came and said she wants to be a doctor ooo, now na model pose I dey see and yes she can be both”, she wrote.

Now, there’s a mum letting you know there’s no limit to what you can do!

