Do not Romanticise Suffer Head- Betty Irabor to Women in Abusive Relationships

Betty Irabor is sharing nuggets of wisdom to folks especially women in abusive relationships.

The chief editor of Genevieve Magazine in reaction to the reconcilation of Dr Ifeyinwa Angbo with her physically violent husband, Channels TV journalist, Pius Angbo, has advised women not to romanticise suffering.

Betty Irabor said the idea of “till death do us part”, doesn’t mean women should stay in violent relationships until they die, neither is “for better or worse” an excuse to be used as a beast of burden or punching bag.

The editor who has been married to her husband for over 37 years, reiterated that marriage is no do or die affair especially if you’re likely to die from abuse or end up in a psychiatric home.

Irabor admonished women to resist letting third parties convince them into staying in an obviously unhealthy relationship.

