DMX to Face Off Snoop Dogg in Verzuz ‘Battle of the Dogs’

Finally, Verzuz is bringing hip-hop fans the biggest face off since the program was launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that the event was launched in March by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and has featured writers and performers, like John Legend and Alicia Keys, T-Pain and Lil Jon, Ludacris and Nelly, and Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Now, Verzuz says the Snoop vs DMX challenge will happen on Wednesday, July 22 on Verzuz’ IG and on Apple Music.

See their announcement below:

,

