DMX Set to Star in Upcoming Film, ‘Chronicle of a Serial Killer’

HotNewHipHop is reporting that DMX is joining the cast of the upcoming film Chronicle of a Serial Killer, which follows the story of Henry Brolin, targets women he believes will turn out to be like his mother.

While Brendan Sexton is set to play Brolin, Tara Reid will star as one of the top female characters(role, unknown at the moment), while DMX will be playing one of the lead detectives attempting to track down Brolin.

Steve Stanulis, who will direct the film, talked about why he believed DMX is the “perfect fit” for the role. “When my casting director suggested DMX it immediately resonated with me as a perfect fit,” Stanulis explained. “I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with him and everyone else this summer.”

We can’t wait!