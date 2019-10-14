DMX Reportedly Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Scheduled Performances

DMX’s Instagram handler has revealed that the rapper has checked himself into rehab and has cancelled all his scheduled performances.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support,” reads the statement on DMX’s Instagram page.

Billboard adds that the rapper was scheduled to appear at New York’s Rolling Loud Festival, and also missed a performance Thursday at Def Jam’s 35th-anniversary event in Brooklyn.

Only in January, the 48-year-old rapper was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion. Shortly after his release, the Yonkers-bred MC embarked on a 20th-anniversary tour for his 2018 album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

“This isn’t the first time DMX has entered rehab. In 2017, the rapper canceled several concerts and checked into a treatment facility to help with his substance abuse issues,” Billboard added.