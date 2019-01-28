DMX Preaches at a Hotel Birthday Party After His Release From Prison

DMX was released from the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on January 25, and he is expected to a $2.3 million restitution due to his tax evasion plea.

While many people are happy that he is finally out and hopefully will clear his debt, many more were warmed when a new new video him preaching to a group of random people in a hotel corridor surfaced online.

The Twitter user who posted the video claimed DMX “pulled up to my cousin hotel party last night had some words for them.”

And from the clip, DMX could be heard saying, “God had his hand on me since before the womb. I didn’t know what that meant, until I read the bible […] I am a warrior for the lord, I will fuck you up in the name of Jesus […] I had to hit the bottom, just so I could bring everybody up.”

DMX also made it clear how dedicated he is to Christianity in the past, previously stating that he would one day like to be ordained as a pastor.

See the video below:

so DMX pulled up to my cousin hotel party last night and had some words for them pic.twitter.com/4qtIpUEMfL — piña (@p1neapplezz) January 26, 2019