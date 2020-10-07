DMW’s First Lady is Here: Davido Signs New Artist Liya

Congratulations to Liya!
The upcoming artist has just joined Davido’s DMW family, making her the first woman to be signed to the prestigious record label.
In his post, Davido said:
Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya from here it’s onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never 🧢 !! #30BG cc @bfaandco 🖊 📝
And Liya added:
I know this sounds cliché, but my dreams are coming true, here and now. @davidoofficial I will make you so proud, I appreciate you from the depth of my soul ! I want this more than anything, thank you @vanzyvanz for believing in me, it means so much that I have a manager as passionate as you. As for me…. it’s official I AM 30 BG 🔥🔥🔥❤️
