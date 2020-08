Idris Busari aka Aloma has welcomed a son with his partner.

The personal assistant to David Adeleke aka Davido shared the good news on his Instagram and revelaed his son is named after his Boss and DMW label boss, Davido who is also the baby’s godfather.

The new baby has been christened David Ayoola Olwaseun.

Congratulations to him!

