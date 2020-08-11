DL Hughley Slams Kanye West, Says He’s Conveniently Ill When it Serves His Agenda

DL Hughley believes Kanye West subscribes to the mental illness narrative only when it suits him.

The actor and comic shared his thoughts during an interview for a new virtual show, FanRoom Live, where he revealed that mental illness does not excuse many of the billionaire rapper’s behaviour.

According to DL Hughley, Kanye West and Donald Trump are cut from the same cloth; “they’re both amoral and demigods” which is reason why they are ‘attracted to each other’.

Hughley also noted that though he believes Kanye West suffers from some sort of mental illness, that’s not reason why he’s misogynistic, disrespectful to black history, degraded Harriet Tubman, among many other ‘offences’

“He’s not so mentally ill that he’ll talk about any other group of people. He talks about people he knows he can get away with. And then, he’s not so ill that he’s trying to be a disruptor in the political forum. He’s not so ill that he takes $5M in PPE”, DL said.

“So he seems to be conveniently ill when it serves his purposes”.

