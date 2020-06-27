Djokovic’s coach tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) having previously returned two negative tests.

A former Wimbledon champion, Ivanisevic was the tournament director for the Adria Tour’s Croatian leg in Zadar, which saw its final cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov’s positive coronavirus case.

The COVID-19 outbreak also saw Djokovic and wife Jelena test positive, as well as Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki, Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki.

