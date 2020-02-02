Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open

Novak Djokovic edged out Dominic Thiem in five thrilling sets to win a record-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Serbian collected his 17th Grand Slam title overall with an entertaining 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena and deny Thiem his first major crown.

Djokovic stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 by rallying from two sets to one down and beating the courageous fifth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.

It was his 17th Grand Slam title, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

Following the victory on Melbourne Park, the Indomitable Serb retakes the no 1 spot from old foe Nadal.

