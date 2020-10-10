Djokovic to take on Nadal in blockbuster French Open Final

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal on Friday after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a contest where he had held a match point in the third set.

On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.

Nadal, the world number two, can equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years.

“This is the house of Rafa,” said Djokovic ahead of the pair’s 56th career clash. “I will have the motivation to win. I beat him in the quarter-finals in 2015 but this will be the biggest challenge – playing Nadal on clay.”

Earlier, 12-time champion Nadal defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament and 99th win at Roland Garros.

The Spanish superstar is into his 28th final at the majors and has not dropped a set in the tournament this year.

“It’s always incredible to play here and this is a very special moment,” said Nadal after a 10th win in 11 matches against Schwartzman who had shocked him in Rome last month.

