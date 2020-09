Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Rome final

Novak Djokovic had to dig deep to get past Casper Ruud in blustery conditions, beating the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final.

The Serbian world no 1 had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafael Nadal on the all-time list.

He will face Diego Schwartzman in Monday’s final after the Argentine held his nerve to beat Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov 6-4 5-7 7-6 (4) in a dramatic second semifinal.

“It was a tough two-setter today. It was over two hours for two sets,” said Djokovic, who equalled Nadal’s tally of Masters 1000 titles by winning the Western & Southern Open last month.

“I definitely had to work hard for most of the points and it was really anybody’s game in the first set.

“It was probably the windiest day since we arrived in Rome and it was quite tough to handle that. But the second set was much better, I got used to it and started swinging through the ball better.”

Djokovic started sluggishly and trailed 4-5 in the opening set but broke back and won the final three games to take the early advantage in the contest.

The Serb, who fired 12 aces in the match, served with much better accuracy in the second set and broke to go ahead 3-2 before closing out in style.

Schwartzman, who knocked out Nadal in the quarterfinals on Saturday, will break into the top 10 of the rankings if he beats Djokovic in the title clash.

