Djokovic, Osaka Top Tennis Rankings Ahead of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic leads the men’s ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed a record-extending Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on the grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945 Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685 Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785

Also, Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.

Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on the grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.

WTA rankings as of June 17 (changes in brackets):

Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925 Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963 Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565