Djokovic, Osaka Top Tennis Rankings Ahead of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic leads the men’s ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.
The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed a record-extending Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.
Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on the grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.
ATP rankings as of June 17
- Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts
- Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
- Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420
- Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685
- Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215
- Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040
- Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565
- Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980
- Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785
Also, Naomi Osaka retained top place in the WTA rankings in an unchanged top 20 with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.
Osaka and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty are playing on the grass in Birmingham this week in preparation for Wimbledon.
WTA rankings as of June 17 (changes in brackets):
- Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,377 pts
- Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,125
- Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685
- Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,425
- Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,925
- Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,675
- Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967
- Simona Halep (ROU) 3,963
- Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,682
- Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565