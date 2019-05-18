Djokovic, Nadal Storm into Rome Semis

Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to book his place in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

The eight-time Rome champion came through 6-4, 6-0 in 1hr 38min to set up a clash with Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

Roger Federer’s withdrawal with a right leg injury earlier in the day had handed Tsitsipas a ticket to the last four.

The 32-year-old Nadal, seeded second, is bidding for his first clay-court title this season before chasing a 12th French Open crown at Roland Garros starting on May 26.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman cruised past Japan’s Kei Nishikori in straight sets to advance to the semifinals.

Schwartzman, 26, won 6-4, 6-2 in 87 minutes in the quarterfinal for his first win against former US Open finalist Nishikori, the sixth seed, in Rome.

The 24th-ranked one-time French Open quarterfinalist has not dropped a set so far on the red clay of the Foro Italico and next faces world No 1 Novak Djokovic for a place in the final after the Serb saved two match points in a thrilling three-set win over former US Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro.

Djokovic, winner in the Madrid Open last weekend, saved two match points in the second set tie-break before winning through 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in just over three hours serving an ace on his first match point.