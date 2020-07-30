Djokovic, Nadal, Serena tune up for US Open

World no 1 Novak Djokovic and no 2 Rafael Nadal have entered the US Open tuneup tournament to be played in New York while American great Serena Williams is in the women’s field.

Organisers of the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, typically played in Cincinnati but moved to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced initial singles entry lists on Wednesday.

The event will be staged 20-28 August in a quarantine environment without spectators at the National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, where the Grand Slam hardcourt showdown would begin 31 August in similar conditions.

Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, and Nadal, the defending US and French Open champion, had been concerned about the wisdom of staging the US Open during a widespread Covid-19 outbreak across the United States.

The New York area has been able to keep cases at a relatively low level since spiking in March and April while areas such as Florida, Texas and California have become hotspots of the virus.

Williams, who turns 39 in September, has also entered a WTA tuneup tournament in early August at Lexington, Kentucky.

The women’s field also includes 16-year-old Coco Gauff and defending Western and Southern champion Madison Keys.

