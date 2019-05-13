Djokovic Downs Tsitsipas for Third Madrid Title

Novak Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal as a 33-time Masters champion on Sunday when he swept to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim a third Madrid Open title.

The world No 1 dominated a clearly exhausted opponent less than 24 hours after the 20-year-old Greek had stunned five-time champion Nadal in a semifinal which ended around midnight on Saturday.

Djokovic and Nadal will now attempt to claim a 34th Masters title in Rome this week ahead of Roland Garros which gets under way on May 26.

Djokovic never let Tsitsipas get into gear in a final which lasted just over 90 minutes

“This is a very important win for me, especially for my confidence,” 15-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic said.

“I was not playing my best after winning the Australia Open but I started this week well, not dropping a set all through. I’ve played some of my best tennis here.”

Tsitsipas, who beat Djokovic in their previous meeting last summer in Canada, was broken once in each set, enough of a margin for the top seed to take the trophy, his second of the season after the Australian Open.

The Serb still needed four match points to get the job done with Tsitsipas finally beaten when Djokovic sent a winning volley into the corner.