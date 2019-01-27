Djokovic Destroys Nadal to Win Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won a record seventh Australian Open title and a third successive Grand Slam as he brushed aside Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in Melbourne.

The imperious Serb broke his Spanish rival five times – and was rarely troubled on his own as he sealed victory in just over two hours.

The victory moves Djokovic, 31, clear of six-time men’s winners Roy Emerson and Roger Federer.

A forehand winner down the line brought up two championship points, and the Serb took the second when Nadal clubbed a backhand long.

Djokovic fell to his knees after sealing another triumph on Rod Laver Arena, smacking the court with both hands and screaming towards the sky.

The reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion claimed his 15th Grand Slam title, moving him outright third ahead of American Pete Sampras in the all-time list, closing in on Switzerland’s Federer (20) and Nadal (17).

Djokovic has now won 13 of his past 16 meetings with Nadal, who has not beaten the Serb on a hard court since the US Open final in 2013.

The result – Nadal’s fourth loss in Melbourne showpiece – meant the 2009 winner was unable to become the first man in the Open era to win all the Grand Slams at least twice.