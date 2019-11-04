Djokovic crushes Shapovalov for fifth Paris title

World number one Novak Djokovic dispatched Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a clear warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals.

The Serbian star faced only one break point in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

“I served very well, there were not many rallies in the match. A break in each set was enough, it was the best serving performance in this tournament,” said Djokovic, who did not drop a set this week as he won his 77th ATP title.

“It was his first Masters final so in a way, experience prevailed. But I played very solidly today. Maybe he lost his focus a bit.”

Shapovalov, who will reach a career-high 15th in the ATP rankings on Monday, ended the tournament with a sense of pride, knowing that there was little he could do against an almost unplayable Djokovic.

“Credit to Novak,” he said. “Of course it’s a tough ending but he was the better player,” added the Canadian, who has now lost all four of his matches against 16-times grand slam winner Djokovic.

Djokovic, who started the week with a cold, is now one Masters title shy of Rafael Nadal’s all-time record and on Sunday.