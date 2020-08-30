Djokovic clinches Western and Southern Open title

World no 1 Novak Djokovic rallied to defeat Canada’s Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Saturday’s ATP Western & Southern Open final.

The 33-year-old Serbian star won his 80th career title, improving to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 all-time against Raonic, while capturing his 35th ATP Masters Series crown, matching Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

“It was not easy, definitely, especially the last three, four days,” Djokovic said. “Has been challenging mentally and emotionally for me to stay sane and be able to compete on the highest level and win this title.”

Djokovic credited physiotherapy for getting him able to play after a grueling three-hour marathon semifinal victory on Friday over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

He launches his quest for a fourth US Open title and 18th career Grand Slam crown against Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 107th-ranked Damir Dzumhur on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The US Open tuneup event, usually played in Cincinnati, was moved to New York due to the Covid-19 pandemic and played inside the same quarantine bubble at the National Tennis Centre where the US Open will be staged.

The victory gives Djokovic a double career sweep of all nine ATP Masters Series titles while Raonic has gone winless in 63 Masters Series starts.

