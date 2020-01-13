Djokovic beats Nadal as Serbia win ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup as his singles win over Rafael Nadal helped his country beat Spain 2-1 in Sydney.

World number two Djokovic, 32, defeated top-ranked Nadal, 33, 6-2 7-6 (7-4) to level the tie after Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.

Djokovic then partnered Viktor Troicki to a 6-3 6-4 doubles win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez.

“I will remember this experience for the rest of my life,” a thrilled Djokovic said.

“It’s definitely one of the nicest moments of my career.”

Djokovic and Troicki quickly went 3-1 down in the first set of the doubles but the animated Serbian pair – buoyed on by a partisan crowd with a huge Serbian population – won the next five games to take the opening set.

They broke early in the second and maintained their momentum, with Djokovic serving out the match at his first attempt.

“It was a huge team effort,” Djokovic said.

“I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have an amazing career but playing for your country, with some of my best friends, you can’t match that.”

The Australian Open begins on 20 January, eight days after the ATP Cup finishes, and Djokovic will be targeting a record-extending eighth crown.