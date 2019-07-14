Djokovic Beats Federer to Retain Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic saved two championship points to retain his Wimbledon title with a thrilling final-set tie-break win over Roger Federer.

On a packed and rocking Centre Court, Djokovic won 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) to retain his title.

When Federer had two championship points at 8-7, Djokovic held his nerve to save both and then break back, eventually taking it to the new tie-break at 12-12.

The Serb – who for extended periods of the match had been second best – had won the match’s previous two tie-breaks and he did so again, snatching victory when Federer scooped a return high.

He has now won 16 Grand Slam titles, four shirt of Federer’s 20.

“It’s quite unreal,” Djokovic said after winning his fifth Wimbledon title.

Federer, who at 37 was chasing a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title, added: “It was a great match, it was long, it had everything. Novak, congratulations, man, that was crazy.”