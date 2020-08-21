Djokovic at US Open to ‘keep tennis going’

Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic has said one of the reasons he decided to play the US Open was to help the sport “keep going”.

Djokovic, 33, is in New York preparing for the Grand Slam event which takes place from 31 August in New York.

A number of players, including reigning champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, have pulled out because of health and travel fears.

“I felt responsible as a top player to be here,” the Serb said in an interview with New York Times.

“It’s important for our sport to keep going.”

Spain’s Nadal, ranked second in the world, withdrew earlier this month because he felt the coronavirus pandemic was “not under control”.

The absence of 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, along with 20-time winner Roger Federer with a knee injury, presents Djokovic with a golden opportunity to close the gap on his great rivals by winning another major.

“I cannot say it’s the main reason why I’m here, but it’s one of the reasons,” said Djokovic, who clinched the Australian Open in February for his 17th Grand Slam title.

