Djimon Hounsou Says He Hasn’t Seen the Son He Shares With Kimora Lee Simmons

Djimon Hounsou has revealed that he hasn’t seen their son in quite some time, hinting that there is trouble brewing between him and his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

The Beninese-American actor spoke with TMZ outside a Los Angeles Social Services building on Monday. When asked how he spent his Father’s Day, he admitted that he hasn’t been able to contact his son, Kenzo, and “can’t recall” the last time he saw him.

“It would have also been nice, if I couldn’t see him, to at least talk to him, right?” the Oscar-nominated actor said. “Like all fathers, right?”

Asked how long it has been since he’s seen his 10-year-old, he flashed five fingers, but did not specify if his gesture represented weeks or months. “I can’t even recall myself, how about that?” he added.

However, he added that he is not in a nasty custody battle with Lee Simmons over their son, despite how things may seem. “Listen, bro, it’s no custody battle,” he said. “I’m not in a lawyer’s office, am I?”

