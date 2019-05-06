DJ Zinhle Drags Trolls Who Criticise Her Lifestyle: “This is so Dumb.”

“I think over time you start realising how stupid it is to believe people you have never met, people who don’t know who you are. The other time I just realised this is so dumb. How do I believe people, believe people that don’t know anything about me. They have such strong opinions, which is fine, but how do I, as a strong, grown woman, get involved in this? It has nothing to do with me.”

She continued, “They will say the craziest things, the most hurtful things, and we aren’t even involved. I just feel like there is just too much investment in just making other people feel bad so that you can elevate whatever you believe in. Just believe in yourself without killing what other people believe in.”

