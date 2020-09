Rotimi Alakija aka DJ Xclusive is a girl dad as he just welcomed a baby girl, Avery Alakija.

The Disc Jockey who for the most part, keeps his private life away from social media, shared a picture of himself cradling his newborn in his arms.

Posting the picture of Instagram, DJ Xclusive who got married to Tinuke Ogundero in 2015, captioned the shot;

“Her little fingers just stole my HEART… Welcome to my world precious “AVERY” #mydaughter #littleX”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook