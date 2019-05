Nigeria’s Starboy, Wizkid has teamed up with Disc Jockey, Micheal Adeyinka, a.k.a DJ Tunez in a new single, “Gbese.’’

The afrobeat song was produced by foremost record producer, Blaqjerzee, and sees Wizkid trying to satisfy an unnamed woman with his lyrics.

Wizkid and the DJ, most prominently known for featuring on Wande Coal’s hit, “Iskaba’’ drop this new song.

Take a listen to the new joint below…