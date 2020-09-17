DJ Switch Schools Men on How to Pleasure Their Women

DJ Switch has taken to social media to help school some men who may be clueless on how to pleasure their women.

The Disc Jockey who is signed to Peter Okoye’s P-Classic records, advised men on the steps to be taken while engaging in copulation.

Likening the scenario to football god, Messi, whom she asserts dribbles before he scores, she highlighted important activities not to be missed in the foreplay process before the culmination of the action..

See her tweet below.

Some guys need to learn how to lick neck, bite ear small… suck breast first.. even Messi dey dribble before he score 🚶🏾‍♂️ — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) September 16, 2020

