DJ Switch Schools Men on How to Pleasure Their Women

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on DJ Switch Schools Men on How to Pleasure Their Women

DJ Switch has taken to social media to help school some men who may be clueless on how to pleasure their women.

The Disc Jockey who is signed to Peter Okoye’s P-Classic records, advised men on the steps to be taken while engaging in copulation.

Likening the scenario to football god, Messi, whom she asserts dribbles before he scores, she highlighted important activities not to be missed in the foreplay process before the culmination of the action..

See her tweet below.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu, caught in hotel with married man – Kemi Olunloyo

September 17, 2020

See Beautiful Pictures of Kunle Afolayan’s Oldest Daughter, Eyiyemi

September 17, 2020

Lala Akindoju Celebrates 2nd Year Tradversary

September 16, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply