DJ Switch Details the Events of #LekkiMassacre

DJ Switch has come out to detail the events of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, tagged the #LekkiMassacre.

The disc jockey who was on ground and covered the shootings on Instagram live has come out to recount the tragedy that happened on the fateful day.

Contrary to reports by the Defence Headquarters that videos of soldiers shooting live ammunitions at peaceful and unarmed protesters were ‘photsahopped’, DJ Switch has come out to say this is a huge lie.

The young woman who many have tagged a national hero, noted that the army was on ground and while unprovoked, shot live directly into protesters who were sitting on the floor, waving their flags as they sang the national anthem.

In a bid to cover their tracks, the soldiers picked up shells from their guns and when the protesters saw this, they also began to pick up the shells too as evidence in case things turn out the way they eventually did; that is, denial of their actions.

DJ Switch stated showed off a number of shells via her Instagram page and also noted that men of the Nigerian Police Force also came by shortly after the army.

She reiterated that peaceful protesters who had been shot by the army were teargassed and also shot at point blank range by the police.

The award winning DJ asked the government not to trivialise the grief of families who lost loved ones on that tragic night and extended her gratitude to the people who came to get her out of the scene after her life was threatened.

See video below.

