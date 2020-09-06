DJ Switch Comes to Laycon’s Defense After Shocking Fight With Erica

Dj Switch took to her Twitter to call out Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim, who dragged her colleague Laycon for filth during an unprecedented fight.

Recall that Laycon and Erica have been entangled in a messy triangle after Erica rejected his sexual advances; their relationship deteriorated, with Laycon later alleging that Erica severally attempting to kiss him–a claim Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought to Erica’s attention last week.

Last night, Erica, who has been keeping her cool, went ballistic on Laycon, bodyshamed and even threatened him. See the clips here.

Her comments drew the ire of the many viewers, with DJ Switch hopping on Twitter to defend Laycon.

Ah! Erica 4 u 2 keep talking abt laycon🤦🏾‍♂️u say dat boy is ugly?Girl! That boy is so fucking https://t.co/Y100pkXu8Z money dey yab!bt no worry!people even reject me initially,bt I wld nt say anythin.,b4 u talk down on a boy who is even tryng 2 protect ur image,just think twice.👎🏾 — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) September 6, 2020

Don't care… When you see truth talk am! As them enter kitchen na two of them dey until kid enter then quarrel start. So wetin cause all that quarrel … Why she insult person pikin like that? No be every body fine like Jesus… Wetin Happen? — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) September 6, 2020

