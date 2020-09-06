DJ Switch Comes to Laycon’s Defense After Shocking Fight With Erica

No Comment on DJ Switch Comes to Laycon's Defense After Shocking Fight With Erica

Dj Switch took to her Twitter to call out Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim, who dragged her colleague Laycon for filth during an unprecedented fight.

Recall that Laycon and Erica have been entangled in a messy triangle after Erica rejected his sexual advances; their relationship deteriorated, with Laycon later alleging that Erica severally attempting to kiss him–a claim Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought to Erica’s attention last week.

Last night, Erica, who has been keeping her cool, went ballistic on Laycon, bodyshamed and even threatened him. See the clips here.

Her comments drew the ire of the many viewers, with DJ Switch hopping on Twitter to defend Laycon.

