DJ Spinall Set to Headline First Show in London: Catch All the Details

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on DJ Spinall Set to Headline First Show in London: Catch All the Details

TheCAP will be headlining his first UK concert in London tagged #PartyofYourDreamsLondon at London’s foremost venue XOYO.

Spinall will be bringing the essence of African Culture directly to the stage alongside a host of special guests DJs and artist including Kojo Funds, Ycee, Eugy, Yung L and a special surprise Guest (Who he has refuse to disclose lol).

DJ Spinall intends to serenade his UK fans with an electrifying 5-hour performance on Easter Sunday, 21st of April.

With a number of big singles and awards, he continues to open up new grounds for DJs from the African continent.

Ticket link here.

Related Posts

Jhene Aiko Suspends the Release of Her Album to Honour Nipsey Hussle

April 9, 2019

Felicity Huffman to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scheme

April 9, 2019

Rapper Boosie Arrested and Facing Felony Drug and Firearm Charges

April 9, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *