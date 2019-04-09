DJ Spinall Set to Headline First Show in London: Catch All the Details

TheCAP will be headlining his first UK concert in London tagged #PartyofYourDreamsLondon at London’s foremost venue XOYO.

Spinall will be bringing the essence of African Culture directly to the stage alongside a host of special guests DJs and artist including Kojo Funds, Ycee, Eugy, Yung L and a special surprise Guest (Who he has refuse to disclose lol).

DJ Spinall intends to serenade his UK fans with an electrifying 5-hour performance on Easter Sunday, 21st of April.

With a number of big singles and awards, he continues to open up new grounds for DJs from the African continent.

Ticket link here.