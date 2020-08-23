DJ Obi Calls Out the Organisers of #BBNaija After Saturday Night’s Party

Many people were not pleased with DJ Obi’s delivery at the Big Brother Naija Saturday Night party, and the famous disc-jockey has now taken to his Twitter to explain that he suffered technical issues.

He called out the organisers for not replacing back equipment, adding that he should have checked out the venue first before even plugging his gadget.

“Last night is the LAST TIME i’ll dj without a technical rider in this country,”said the DJ after thanking housemates for sticking with him. “For the djs starting out, learn this now. If the client does not provide you with the right equipment, proper working equipment to do your job. DO. NOT. PRESS. PLAY.”

He continued, “How will a big budget show not have back up sound equipment????!!! Oh snap! I forgot, speakers are expensive……but the extension cord that burnt out, i swear is like 12k in the supermarket….Oh shit! 12k is a lot of money, my bad.”

And he said a lot more. See his tweets:

Shout out to the housemates for sticking it thru last night. Such technical issues shouldn’t be happening with such a big budget show. BUT! Let’s use this opportunity to address how we also manage rubbish in this country……. — Obi Ajuonuma (@DjObiAjEnt) August 23, 2020

The djing you witnessed last night is called Experience!…….The entire house partied with 1 monitor, not speaker…..Monitor. Could’ve walked away, but DJ OBI don’t crack under pressue 😊. — Obi Ajuonuma (@DjObiAjEnt) August 23, 2020

Use this to create structure to use the right tools for events and bookings. Contracts and riders, both hospitality and technical riders. — Obi Ajuonuma (@DjObiAjEnt) August 23, 2020

