DJ Obi Calls Out the Organisers of #BBNaija After Saturday Night’s Party

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on DJ Obi Calls Out the Organisers of #BBNaija After Saturday Night’s Party

Many people were not pleased with DJ Obi’s delivery at the Big Brother Naija Saturday Night party, and the famous disc-jockey has now taken to his Twitter to explain that he suffered technical issues.

He called out the organisers for not replacing back equipment, adding that he should have checked out the venue first before even plugging his gadget.

“Last night is the LAST TIME i’ll dj without a technical rider in this country,”said the DJ after thanking housemates for sticking with him. “For the djs starting out, learn this now. If the client does not provide you with the right equipment, proper working equipment to do your job. DO. NOT. PRESS. PLAY.”

He continued, “How will a big budget show not have back up sound equipment????!!! Oh snap! I forgot, speakers are expensive……but the extension cord that burnt out, i swear is like 12k in the supermarket….Oh shit! 12k is a lot of money, my bad.”

And he said a lot more. See his tweets:

Related Posts

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Pleads With Fans to Quit Dragging Her Ex-boyfriend

August 23, 2020
omotola jalade-ekeinde

Omotola Ekeinde Details Contracting the Dreaded Covid-19 and Infecting Her Kids

August 23, 2020

‘Dear Men, Please Make an Appointment with Your Barbers’, TBoss Urges

August 23, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply