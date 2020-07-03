DJ Obi Becomes Aristokrat 360’s Latest Signee

DJ Obi has signed a management deal with Aristokrat 360 management.

The Guinness World Record holder shared the news of his new placement with the Integrated Consulting and Solutions company via his Twitter handle.

THE WAY FORWARD 🔝 DJ OBI IS ARISTOKRAT’S NEWEST CLIENT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sneaker : @tracyatobatele Hat : @goorinbros Triller : djobisound https://t.co/4y2v5jyMf0 — Obi Ajuonuma (@DjObiAjEnt) July 3, 2020

In the tweet unveiling Obi Ajuonuma as its client, Aristokrat 360, which serves as home for the likes Burna Boy, KelP, Seyi Shay, Ceeza Milli, etc., tweeted;

“Aristokrat360 welcomes @DjObiAjEnt to the family, DJ Obi is an internationally known deejay. He has worked with artists such as two-time Grammy Award winner @TPAIN, rapper @lupefiasco, Nigerian superstars @official2baba @TiwaSavage, @its_lynxxxx, @BankyW @NaetoC and Davido”.

