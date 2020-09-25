DJ Neptune Shows off Birthday Gift; a Palatial Mansion

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on DJ Neptune Shows off Birthday Gift; a Palatial Mansion

DJ Neptune who is a year older today rang in his birthday with a special gift to himself, a palatial mansion.

The Disc Jockey and Big Brother Naija co-host, showed off his newly acquired property in the high brow area of Lekki via his Instagtam page.

DJ Neptune shared photos and videos of his new crib, stating that he bought it for himself as a birthday gift as he gave thanks for it and the many more to come in future.

He wrote;

“You get what you work for and not what you wish for. Bought myself a crib as a birthday gift. Lord I’m grateful for this and many more.”

, , ,

Related Posts

Demi Lovato and Fiancé, Max Ehrich are Over

September 25, 2020

Cardi B Says Men Have Been Flooding Her DM Since Her Split from Offset

September 25, 2020

Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrates First Birthday as a Dad

September 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply