DJ Khaled Says He’ll Donate 100% of New Nipsey Hussle Song to Rapper’s Kids

DJ Khaled has taken to Instagram days before his album Father of Asahd arrives to announce a forthcoming song featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

According to the famous producer, he will donate 100% of the song called “Higher,” which features Nipsey, to Nipsey’s children.

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” Khaled wrote on Instagram. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission, that I, my co-writers, producers, and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

John Legend also confirmed that he is featured on the new track. “Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with djkhaled and @nipseyhussle,” Legend wrote on Twitter. “We lost him too soon.”

Read Khaled’s full statement and Legend’s tweet below.

Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with djkhaled and @nipseyhussle. We lost him too soon. The proceeds will go to his loved ones https://t.co/dEZnoIrrSn — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 16, 2019