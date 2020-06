DJ Khaled cannot help that he’s absolutely smitten by his kids.

The music producer shared a video of his younger son, Aalam sweetly chuckling away, cradled in his father’s arms.

He captioned the sweet clip;

“My son! @aalamkhaled THANK YOU GOD! GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

In another shot, the music producer wrote that everything he does, he does for his children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook