DJ Khaled Cuts Off Woman Who Got Freaky During His Instagram Live Session

A young woman hopped onto DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live and tried to be naughty as folks do on Tory Lanez‘s Quarantine radio, but the music producer had to cut her off.

I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP,” he captioned the part-hilarious video which shows him blocking his eyes from seeing the woman get freaky.

And many people have agreed with him: this is not Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio; respect people’s choices and respect yourself.

See the clip below:

