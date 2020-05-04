A young woman hopped onto DJ Khaled’s Instagram Live and tried to be naughty as folks do on Tory Lanez‘s Quarantine radio, but the music producer had to cut her off.

“I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP,” he captioned the part-hilarious video which shows him blocking his eyes from seeing the woman get freaky.

And many people have agreed with him: this is not Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio; respect people’s choices and respect yourself.

See the clip below:

