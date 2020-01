DJ Khaled has taken to his Instagram to reveal that his partner Nicole Tuck is pregnant with their second child together.

“BABY #2 WATCH ALERT 🚨 👀,” said the famous producer in his heartwarming post, adding, “Another one ! Soon come! Honey honey you got this! We got this! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

This comes almost four years after the birth of their first child, Asahd Khaled.

Check out his posts below: