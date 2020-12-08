DJ Khaled and His Beautiful Family Cover the Latest Issue of Parents Magazine

DJ Khaled, his wife Nicole, and their two sons, Asahd and Aalam, are the cover stars for the 2021 issue of Parents magazine.

In this issue, the couple talked about their parenting method, how they are coping amid the pandemic, and their little boys.

“I always wanted to be a dad,” DJ Khaled said, adding, “I couldn’t wait to have kids—it’s something I’d been talking about most of my adult life.”

About a pod school the couple set up for Asahd and some classmates–

Nicole said:

In March, when Asahd’s preschool sent everybody home, I was doing the Zoom classes with him every single day. I thought to myself, “This cannot be the best we can do!” So I organized a learning pod at our house with other quarantined families. We have seven kids and two teachers. And it’s absolutely amazing!

DJ Khaled added:

Nicole did everything. We turned a guesthouse on our property into a little schoolhouse. It’s perfect because we have a playground right there too.

About some of their daily rituals in the Khaled household–

DJ Khaled said:

I start every morning off praying. Then I come downstairs and kiss Nicole, Asahd, and Aalam and I get the music vibing. These days we’ve been listening to a lot of reggae and salsa. Also Sade and Aretha Franklin. Music is a big part of our life. I have my turntables and I let Asahd scratch the records.

About the music producer’s favourite father-son time with Asahd–

Khaled:

We do this thing after lunch where we drive around together in the golf cart, just him and me. That’s our time. He tells me everything he’s doing and what he’s been thinking about. And I talk to him about how proud we are of him and how good he’s doing in school, and how great he is at being a big brother. It’s real peaceful. It’s kind of our man-to-man time.

And they said a lot more. See the rest of the interview here.

See their photos:

