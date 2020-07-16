DJ Enimoney Welcomes Daughter with Girlfriend

Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji aka DJ Enimoney is now a proud father of two.

The Disk Jockey and his girlfriend, Iwalewa have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

The resident DJ for his big brother, Olamide’s YBNL record label, took to Instagram to share the good news in a series of shots capturing daddy, mummy and baby.

“ALIAMDULILAH, it’s a girl ANINA”, he wrote under the photos he shared.

DJ Enimoney and his partner already share a son. Congratulations to the family on their welcomed addition.

