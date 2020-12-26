DJ Cuppy’s New Man Has the Best Taste in Jewelry

Just as she hoped, DJ Cuppy’s new man came through with a Christmas gift asides the pink Birkin bag he gifted her on the event of their second date.

The Apple Radio host who has been sharing updates about her new and budding romance, shared photos of the Christmas gift she received.

DJ Cuppy’s mystery man whom we can’t wait for her to unveil sure has the near taste in jewelry as he gifted her a necklace from her favourite jeweller; a Bvlgari 18k rose gold necklace with pink pave`sapphires!

Men should take notes from DJ Cuppy’s mystery man, he sure knows the way to a woman’s heart.

