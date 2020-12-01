DJ Cuppy’s Begging Earns Her 3 iPhone 12 Pros

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on DJ Cuppy’s Begging Earns Her 3 iPhone 12 Pros

Begging has paid off for DJ Cuppy as she showed off the gains from that particular endeavour on her Instagram story.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who had taken to social media sometime last week to beg that someone buys her an iPhone 12, received not one but three of the apple product.

DJ Cuppy showed off her brand new iPhone 12 Pros via her Instagram story as she dropped a word of advice for her followers.

She stated that if you do not ask, the. You can’t receive as she encouraged her fans to follow in her footsteps and ask whatever they have need of.

, ,

Related Posts

Mr Eazi Starts December with a Bang, Cops Himself a Range Rover

December 1, 2020

Toke Makinwa Gifts a Lucky Fan Her Bag

December 1, 2020

TBoss Reveals She Hasn’t Had Sex in Two Years

November 30, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply