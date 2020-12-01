DJ Cuppy’s Begging Earns Her 3 iPhone 12 Pros

Begging has paid off for DJ Cuppy as she showed off the gains from that particular endeavour on her Instagram story.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who had taken to social media sometime last week to beg that someone buys her an iPhone 12, received not one but three of the apple product.

DJ Cuppy showed off her brand new iPhone 12 Pros via her Instagram story as she dropped a word of advice for her followers.

She stated that if you do not ask, the. You can’t receive as she encouraged her fans to follow in her footsteps and ask whatever they have need of.

