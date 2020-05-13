DJ Cuppy Shares the Progress She’s Making With Her Guitar Lessons

DJ Cuppy is surely dedicated to learning how to play a guitar.

Late last month, she took to her Twitter to announce that she is learning the new skill under quarantine, and even shared a cute video of herself strumming a gleaming guitar.

During #QuarantineLife I decided to buy a guitar and I started learning 2 weeks ago! Not where I want to be, but practice makes perfect… 🎸💫 pic.twitter.com/dbiC0LWZwG — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 28, 2020

Having done a lot of work over the past couple of days, the disc jockey returned to her Twitter to share her progress with her fans.

“Whoop! I’m getting better at the guitar each day!” she wrote.

Check her out below:

