DJ Cuppy Shares Marriage Proposal She Received via Email

DJ Cuppy is already manifesting what she spoke into existence barely 24 hours after.

The billionaire heiress had taken to Twitter yesterday, Monday, Aug 3, to declare that 2020 is the year she will meet the love her life.

2020 will be the year I find the love of my life… — #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) August 2, 2020

Barely a day after the Apple Music radio host made the public declaration, marriage proposals are already pouring in for her.

DJ Cuppy shared one of such she got via email on Twitter, noting that,

“Wow! The marriage proposals are already coming in!”

At this rate it looks like Cuppy would be snagged of the single market soon. Our fingers are crossed on this one

