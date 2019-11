DJ Cuppy is thankful.

The disc-jockey has taken to her Instagram to share a video of her reaction during her Gala on Saturday, when Dangote donated N100m to her north-east intervention fund. And this was even before her father, Femi Otedola, pledged N5 billion to the effort.

She said, “I nearly FAINTED backstage when I heard about the #CuppyGoldGala N100million donation from Aliko Dangote (BEFORE Femi Otedola’s N5billion!)”

Check out her post below: