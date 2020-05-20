DJ Cuppy Says Car Washing is One of the ‘Skills’ She’s Learned in Quarantine

DJ Cuppy says her baby girl lifestyle was almost truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted nationwide lock down, and so she decided to learn new skills. Like car washing.

Before #Quarantine I used to go to a carwash, but these days, I wash my car myself!” she tweeted today, and then asked her fans: “What new skills have you learnt during this time?”

This comes one week after she shared how much progress she has made with learning how to strum a guitar. Check out that adorable effort here.

And see her tweet below:

