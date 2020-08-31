DJ Cuppy Replies Trolls Who Wants Pepsi to Cancel Her Ambassadorial Deal

DJ Cuppy continues to combat the hate she gets on social media with calm.

In case you missed it: DJ Switch performed at the Saturday Night party at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and many people were impressed with her work. While some wished Switch all the best, some overzealous sort asked Pepsi to drop DJ Cuppy as an ambassador and give the deal to DJ Switch.

And Cuppy replied: “REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! #CuppyDat“

REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! 💙 #CuppyDat https://t.co/EKvFwIY8Hv — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) August 30, 2020

