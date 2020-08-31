DJ Cuppy Replies Trolls Who Wants Pepsi to Cancel Her Ambassadorial Deal

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on DJ Cuppy Replies Trolls Who Wants Pepsi to Cancel Her Ambassadorial Deal

DJ Cuppy continues to combat the hate she gets on social media with calm.

In case you missed it: DJ Switch performed at the Saturday Night party at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show and many people were impressed with her work. While some wished Switch all the best, some overzealous sort asked Pepsi to drop DJ Cuppy as an ambassador and give the deal to DJ Switch.

And Cuppy replied: “REPLACE? No, Pepsi loves Cuppy too much, so this can never happen. Sign ASWELL? Yes, they certainly should add more females! #CuppyDat

See her tweet:

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus Performs New Single “Midnight Sky” at 2020 MTV VMAs

August 31, 2020

Black Eyed Peas Surprises Fans With “Vida Loca” Performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs

August 31, 2020

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Sixth Wedding Anniversary

August 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply