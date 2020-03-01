DJ Cuppy Replies Troll Who Asked if She’s Still a DJ

DJ Cuppy dragged yet another troll for filth on Twitter, and we loved it!

The disc-jockey had endured years of being mocked by folks who always dismiss her career just because she is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. But Cuppy is done keeping quiet in the face of those vicious bullying; she never backs away from calling out folks who mock her efforts.

Which is what she did yesterday when a troll hopped on the app to ask if she is still a disc-jockey.

“I think so; I mean, Netflix JUST flew me out to DJ at their #QueenSono premiere in Johannesburg!” she wrote.

Check out the response below:

I think so; I mean, Netflix JUST flew me out to DJ at their #QueenSono premiere in Johannesburg! 😜 https://t.co/njNdNmS8ux — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 29, 2020

Later, she retweeted these photos of herself and DJ Zinhle: