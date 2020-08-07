DJ Cuppy Promises to ‘Tension’ Followers with Family Trip to Monaco

DJ Cuppy has advised that any follower who cannot handle her ‘tensioning’ for the next two weeks can kindly unfollow her.

This is after the billionaire heiress took to social media to reveal that that she has arrived the French Rivera, Monaco precisely.

The disc jockey shared various videos of the palatial family mansion in Monaco, taking followers on an IG story tour and announced that

“Just arrived in Monaco. I might move here to be honest… If you DO NOT want to feel tensioned, I suggest you unfollow me! #CuppyDat”.

See her ‘tensioning’ videos below.

